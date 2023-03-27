<Gallatin awards for 2023 basketball>
The Gallatin awards have been announced for Riverbend prep basketball in 2023.
*Players of the year awards >
BOYS - Civic Memorial senior Sam Buckley
GIRLS - Alton sophomore Kiyoko Proctor
*110% awards >
BOYS - Parker Macias - Marquette
GIRLS - Jarius Powers - Alton
*Team sportsmanship awards >
BOYS - Roxana Shells
GIRLS - Alton Redbirds
*Free throw % awards >
BOYS - Kendall Lavender - Marquette
GIRLS - Olivia Durbin - Civic Memorial
Players of the year finalists:
BOYS -- Sam Buckley (CM), Seth Slayden (EAWR), Braden Kline (Marquette), Byron Stampley (Alton), Aidan Briggs (Roxana)
GIRLS -- Kiyoko Proctor (Alton), Olivia Durbin (CM), Haley Rodgers (Marquette), Kinsley Mouser (Roxana), Milla LeGette (EAWR)
