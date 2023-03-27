proctor11.jpg

Alton Redbirds sophomore Kiyoko Proctor -- 2023 girls basketball player of the year 

<Gallatin awards for 2023 basketball>

The Gallatin awards have been announced for Riverbend prep basketball in 2023. 

*Players of the year awards >

BOYS - Civic Memorial senior Sam Buckley

GIRLS - Alton sophomore Kiyoko Proctor

*110% awards >

BOYS - Parker Macias - Marquette

GIRLS - Jarius Powers - Alton

*Team sportsmanship awards >

BOYS - Roxana Shells

GIRLS - Alton Redbirds

*Free throw % awards >

BOYS - Kendall Lavender - Marquette

GIRLS - Olivia Durbin - Civic Memorial

CM senior Sam Buckley - 16 points, 10 rebounds per game
Alton sophomore Kiyoko Proctor - 13 points, 5 assists, 4 steals, 4 rebounds per game

Players of the year finalists:

BOYS -- Sam Buckley (CM), Seth Slayden (EAWR), Braden Kline (Marquette), Byron Stampley (Alton), Aidan Briggs (Roxana)

GIRLS -- Kiyoko Proctor (Alton), Olivia Durbin (CM), Haley Rodgers (Marquette), Kinsley Mouser (Roxana), Milla LeGette (EAWR)

Alton HS sophomore Jarius Powers -- 110% award winner