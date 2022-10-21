volleyball4.jpg

Prep volleyball

In prep volleyball action Thursday night:

O'Fallon 2, Alton 0

Civic Memorial 2, Jerseyville 0

Roxana 2, Salem 1 

Breese Central 2, EAWR 0 

Staunton 2, Gillespie 0 (Staunton Bulldogs - SCC champs)

Greenville 2, Southwestern 0

Freeburg 2, Columbia 0

Vandalia 2, Carlinville 1

Mascoutah 2, Highland 0

Father McGivney 2, Granite City 0

Hillsboro 2, Pana 0

North Mac 2, Litchfield 0

Carrollton 2, Greenfield 1

(WED)

The Explorers, Redbirds and Shells notched volleyball victories on Wednesday night. 

> Marquette def. Litchfield, 2-0

Explorers (20-13)

Kylie Murray - 6 kills, Abby Taylor - 8 service points & 9 assists, Shay O'Leary - 9 pts, Arista Bunn - 6 pts & 5 assists

> Roxana def. Metro East, 2-0

Shells (21-11)

C.J. Ross - 13 assists, Peyton Petit - 4 kills, Calista Stahlhut - 4 kills

> Alton def. Hazelwood East, 3-0 - Missouri schools play 3 sets to win the match

Alton Redbirds (12-18-1)

Tayen Orr - 21 pts including 12 aces, Reese Plont - 13 kills, Berlynn Clayton - 14 assists

