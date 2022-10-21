Prep volleyball
In prep volleyball action Thursday night:
O'Fallon 2, Alton 0
Civic Memorial 2, Jerseyville 0
Roxana 2, Salem 1
Breese Central 2, EAWR 0
Staunton 2, Gillespie 0 (Staunton Bulldogs - SCC champs)
Greenville 2, Southwestern 0
Freeburg 2, Columbia 0
Vandalia 2, Carlinville 1
Mascoutah 2, Highland 0
Father McGivney 2, Granite City 0
Hillsboro 2, Pana 0
North Mac 2, Litchfield 0
Carrollton 2, Greenfield 1
(WED)
The Explorers, Redbirds and Shells notched volleyball victories on Wednesday night.
> Marquette def. Litchfield, 2-0
Explorers (20-13)
Kylie Murray - 6 kills, Abby Taylor - 8 service points & 9 assists, Shay O'Leary - 9 pts, Arista Bunn - 6 pts & 5 assists
> Roxana def. Metro East, 2-0
Shells (21-11)
C.J. Ross - 13 assists, Peyton Petit - 4 kills, Calista Stahlhut - 4 kills
> Alton def. Hazelwood East, 3-0 - Missouri schools play 3 sets to win the match
Alton Redbirds (12-18-1)
Tayen Orr - 21 pts including 12 aces, Reese Plont - 13 kills, Berlynn Clayton - 14 assists
