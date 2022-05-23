track3.jpg

Prep sports - Boys track

-0-

The boys state track meet will be held later this week at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.  The dates for the state meet - May 26-28 (THU-SAT). 

The boys track sectionals were held last week.  State qualifiers included:

* Class 3A

Simon McClain (Alton) - 300 hurdles

Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional - boys track/team standings

1) Edwardsville

2) Normal Community

Alton (9th)

-0-

Boys track

* Class 2A Triad Sectional - state qualifiers:

Aslan Henderson (CM) - 800 meters, sectional champ

Justice Eldridge (CM) - 1600 meters, sectional champ

Jackson Collman (CM) - 1600 meters

Jackson Collman (CM) - 3200 meters, sectional champ

CM Eagles - 3200 relay, 4x800 sectional champs - Eldridge, Dutton, Henderson, Naugle

Ashton Noble (Roxana) - discus, sectional champ

-0-

Class 2A Triad Sectional - boys track/team standings 

1) East St. Louis

2) Triad

3) Rochester

4) CM Eagles

5) Springfield Lanphier

Roxana (11th), EAWR (13th)

-0-

Girls track

The girls state track meet wrapped up on Saturday (May 21) in Charleston.

Highlights included:

Class 2A - Hannah Meiser (CM) - 9th at state, 1600 meters & 14th at state, 3200 meters

Class 3A - Renee Raglin (Alton) - 5th at state, 100 meters

-0-

Class 1A - Father McGivney girls at state >>

Elena Rybak - state champ (1st), 1600 meters

Kaitlyn Hatley - 3rd, 800 meters

Mia Range - 5th, high jump

Father McGivney - 6th, 1600 relay (4x400)

Father McGivney - 2nd, 3200 relay (4x800)

-0-