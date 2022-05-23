Prep sports - Boys track
The boys state track meet will be held later this week at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The dates for the state meet - May 26-28 (THU-SAT).
The boys track sectionals were held last week. State qualifiers included:
* Class 3A
Simon McClain (Alton) - 300 hurdles
Class 3A O'Fallon Sectional - boys track/team standings
1) Edwardsville
2) Normal Community
Alton (9th)
Boys track
* Class 2A Triad Sectional - state qualifiers:
Aslan Henderson (CM) - 800 meters, sectional champ
Justice Eldridge (CM) - 1600 meters, sectional champ
Jackson Collman (CM) - 1600 meters
Jackson Collman (CM) - 3200 meters, sectional champ
CM Eagles - 3200 relay, 4x800 sectional champs - Eldridge, Dutton, Henderson, Naugle
Ashton Noble (Roxana) - discus, sectional champ
Class 2A Triad Sectional - boys track/team standings
1) East St. Louis
2) Triad
3) Rochester
4) CM Eagles
5) Springfield Lanphier
Roxana (11th), EAWR (13th)
Girls track
The girls state track meet wrapped up on Saturday (May 21) in Charleston.
Highlights included:
Class 2A - Hannah Meiser (CM) - 9th at state, 1600 meters & 14th at state, 3200 meters
Class 3A - Renee Raglin (Alton) - 5th at state, 100 meters
Class 1A - Father McGivney girls at state >>
Elena Rybak - state champ (1st), 1600 meters
Kaitlyn Hatley - 3rd, 800 meters
Mia Range - 5th, high jump
Father McGivney - 6th, 1600 relay (4x400)
Father McGivney - 2nd, 3200 relay (4x800)
