basketball20.jpg

Alton Tip Off Tournament

Wednesday

St. Louis University High School 51, Jennings 44

Alton 88, Carnahan 67

Friday

Consolation Semi finals

3pm - Lift for Life vs Confluence

4:30pm - Jennings vs Carnahan

Championship Semi Finals

6pm - O'Fallon vs Belleville East

7:30pm - Alton vs SLU High

(Tournament finals on Saturday)

-0-

Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament

Wednesday

Alton Marquette 63, Jerseyville 52

Freeburg 65, Carbondale 53

Gateway Legacy Christian 58, East Alton Wood River 45

Civic Memorial 56, Roxana 48

Friday's Games

Roxana vs. North Greene (JV Gym) 3 p.m.

Civic Memorial vs. Jerseyville (Milazzo Gym) 3 p.m.

Southwestern vs. Maryville Christian (JV Gym) 4:30 p.m.

East Alton-Wood River vs. Carbondale (Milazzo Gym) 4:30 p.m.

Alton Marquette vs. Centralia (Milazzo Gym) 6 p.m.

Freeburg vs. Gateway Legacy (Milazzo Gum) 7:30 p.m.

(Finals to be held on Saturday)