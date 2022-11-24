Alton Tip Off Tournament
Wednesday
St. Louis University High School 51, Jennings 44
Alton 88, Carnahan 67
Friday
Consolation Semi finals
3pm - Lift for Life vs Confluence
4:30pm - Jennings vs Carnahan
Championship Semi Finals
6pm - O'Fallon vs Belleville East
7:30pm - Alton vs SLU High
(Tournament finals on Saturday)
-0-
Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament
Wednesday
Alton Marquette 63, Jerseyville 52
Freeburg 65, Carbondale 53
Gateway Legacy Christian 58, East Alton Wood River 45
Civic Memorial 56, Roxana 48
Friday's Games
Roxana vs. North Greene (JV Gym) 3 p.m.
Civic Memorial vs. Jerseyville (Milazzo Gym) 3 p.m.
Southwestern vs. Maryville Christian (JV Gym) 4:30 p.m.
East Alton-Wood River vs. Carbondale (Milazzo Gym) 4:30 p.m.
Alton Marquette vs. Centralia (Milazzo Gym) 6 p.m.
Freeburg vs. Gateway Legacy (Milazzo Gum) 7:30 p.m.
(Finals to be held on Saturday)