Girls basketball report

The Roxana Shells shot past the EAWR Oilers, 47-to-30 in girls basketball Wednesday night at Roxana High School.  The Shells improved to 4-and-5 with the win while the Lady Oilers dropped to 5-and-7. 

The Shells got a game high 17 points from freshman Daisy Daugherty.  Ava Strohmeier added 13 points and Abby Gehrs chipped in with 7 on the night.  The Oilers got 8 points from Milla LeGette while Kaylynn Buttry added 7 in a losing cause.

Roxana girls basketball head coach Brian Diskin:

Other girls hoops - WED

Okawville 61, Marquette 24

Father McGivney 75, Bunker Hill 13

Staunton 48, South Fork 41

Thursday night girls basketball includes:

Belleville East @ Alton

Civic Memorial @ Waterloo

Highland @ Triad

Southwestern @ Pittsfield

South Fork @ Carlinville

North Mac @ Pawnee

East St. Louis @ Belleville West

Breese Central @ Columbia

Freeburg @ Salem

O'Fallon @ Collinsville

Maryville Christian @ Father McGivney

