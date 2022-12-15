Girls basketball report
The Roxana Shells shot past the EAWR Oilers, 47-to-30 in girls basketball Wednesday night at Roxana High School. The Shells improved to 4-and-5 with the win while the Lady Oilers dropped to 5-and-7.
The Shells got a game high 17 points from freshman Daisy Daugherty. Ava Strohmeier added 13 points and Abby Gehrs chipped in with 7 on the night. The Oilers got 8 points from Milla LeGette while Kaylynn Buttry added 7 in a losing cause.
Roxana girls basketball head coach Brian Diskin:
Other girls hoops - WED
Okawville 61, Marquette 24
Father McGivney 75, Bunker Hill 13
Staunton 48, South Fork 41
Thursday night girls basketball includes:
Belleville East @ Alton
Civic Memorial @ Waterloo
Highland @ Triad
Southwestern @ Pittsfield
South Fork @ Carlinville
North Mac @ Pawnee
East St. Louis @ Belleville West
Breese Central @ Columbia
Freeburg @ Salem
O'Fallon @ Collinsville
Maryville Christian @ Father McGivney
