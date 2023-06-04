Prep softball playoffs
-0-
Class 4A Normal Sectional
FRI - Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Edwardsville 3
Normal Sectional championship game
Edwardsville Lady Tigers (30-7)
-0-
Class 3A Highland Sectional
SAT - Charleston 11, Waterloo 5
Highland sectional title game
Waterloo Lady Bulldogs (19-13)
-0-
Class 2A state tournament (@ Peoria)
> SAT - state finals
3rd place - Effingam St. Anthony 8, Johnston City 1
Title game - Taylor Ridge 7, Beecher 1
-0-
Class 1A state tournament (@ Peoria)
> SAT - state finals
3rd place - LeRoy 4, Goreville 3
Title game - Peru 7, Glasford (Illini Bluffs) 6
-0-