Prep soccer report
Tuesday's soccer scoreboard:
Marquette 7, Waterloo Gibault 0
Civic Memorial 11, Metro East 2
> CM (5-0) - Bryce Davis - 3-goals
B.East 4, Alton 1
> Alton (3-1)
Jerseyville 4, Maryville Christian 0
Collinsville 2, Edwardsville 0
O'Fallon 5, B.West 0
Triad 6, Father McGivney 0
Breese Mater Dei 3, Greenville 2
Mascoutah 7, Breese Central 1
Carlinville soccer tourney -
Carlinville 1, Staunton 0
Wednesday's finals - Kickoff Classic on Route 66
Championship game - 7 pm, Carlinville vs. Lincolnwood
3rd place game - 5 pm, Hillsboro vs. Springfield Lutheran
5th place game - Litchfield vs. Staunton
7th place game - North Mac vs. Athens
