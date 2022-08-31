soccer3.jpg

Prep soccer report

-0-

Tuesday's soccer scoreboard:

Marquette 7, Waterloo Gibault 0

Civic Memorial 11, Metro East 2

> CM (5-0) - Bryce Davis - 3-goals

B.East 4, Alton 1

> Alton (3-1)

Jerseyville 4, Maryville Christian 0

-0-

Collinsville 2, Edwardsville 0

O'Fallon 5, B.West 0

Triad 6, Father McGivney 0

Breese Mater Dei 3, Greenville 2

Mascoutah 7, Breese Central 1

-0-

Carlinville soccer tourney -

Carlinville 1, Staunton 0

Wednesday's finals - Kickoff Classic on Route 66

Championship game - 7 pm, Carlinville vs. Lincolnwood

3rd place game - 5 pm, Hillsboro vs. Springfield Lutheran

5th place game - Litchfield vs. Staunton

7th place game - North Mac vs. Athens

-0-