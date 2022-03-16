soccer9.jpg

Girls prep soccer scoreboard

-0-

Tuesday soccer matches:

*Alton 4, Mascoutah 0

Redbirds goals - Lyndsey Miller (2), Jada Bruce, Tori Schrimpf 

Emily Baker - 2-assists, Goalie Peyton Baker - shutout

*Maryville Christian 4, EAWR 0

*Father McGivney 3, Roxana 1

Shells goal - Kendall Kamp

> Roxana girls soccer coach Lori Yates:

yates1.mp3

-0-

Waterloo Gibault 7, Jersey 0

Waterloo 1, Belleville East 0

Southwestern 6, North Mac 0

Granite City 2, Collinsville 1

Breese Central 6, Greenville 0

Marion 2, Breese Mater Dei 1

Murphysboro 7, Metro East 0

-0-

Soccer today (WED)

5:30 - Marion vs. Highland (@ Roxana)

7:30 - Breese Central @ Roxana

7:30 - Civic Memorial @ Columbia

-0-