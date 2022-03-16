Girls prep soccer scoreboard
-0-
Tuesday soccer matches:
*Alton 4, Mascoutah 0
Redbirds goals - Lyndsey Miller (2), Jada Bruce, Tori Schrimpf
Emily Baker - 2-assists, Goalie Peyton Baker - shutout
*Maryville Christian 4, EAWR 0
*Father McGivney 3, Roxana 1
Shells goal - Kendall Kamp
> Roxana girls soccer coach Lori Yates:
-0-
Waterloo Gibault 7, Jersey 0
Waterloo 1, Belleville East 0
Southwestern 6, North Mac 0
Granite City 2, Collinsville 1
Breese Central 6, Greenville 0
Marion 2, Breese Mater Dei 1
Murphysboro 7, Metro East 0
-0-
Soccer today (WED)
5:30 - Marion vs. Highland (@ Roxana)
7:30 - Breese Central @ Roxana
7:30 - Civic Memorial @ Columbia
-0-