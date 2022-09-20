Prep soccer roundup
-0-
> Today's (TUE) schedule
SWC -- Belleville East @ Alton, Belleville West @ O'Fallon, Edwardsville @ Collinsville
MVC -- Mascoutah @ Civic Memorial, Triad @ Jerseyville, Highland @ Waterloo
Roxana @ Trenton Wesclin
EAWR @ Carlyle
Metro East @ Marquette
Litchfield @ Carlinville
Hillsboro @ Staunton
-0-
> Soccer scoreboard (MON)
Roxana 6, Metro East 1
Columbia 15, EAWR 0
Granite City 4, Highland 1
Williamsville 5, Carlinville 0
Freeburg 6, Breese Central 2
Althoff 4, Breese Mater Dei 0
Belleville West 4, Waterloo 0
Mascoutah 4, Father McGivney 1
Wesclin 3, Greenville 0
Pleasant Plains 7, Staunton 0
Hillsboro 1, Lincolnwood 0
-0-