Prep soccer - Norman Lewis Soccer Invitational
-0-
The Roxana soccer tournament kicks off this week with pool play Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The finals are set for Saturday. Pool play begins today (MON) at 5 pm with the host Shells taking on Maryville Christian. Game two tonight at 7 pm features EAWR against Lebanon.
Pool play - TUE
5 pm - EAWR vs. Alton J-V
7 pm - Roxana vs. Valmeyer
-0-
There's pool play again on Thursday night. The finals are set for Saturday at Roxana HS.
SAT >
3 pm - 5th place game
5 pm - 3rd place game
7 pm - Championship game
-0-
More prep soccer today (MON):
Civic Memorial vs. Mattoon
Marquette vs. O'Fallon
Carlinville vs. Metro East Lutheran
@ Columbia - Edwardsville vs. Springfield, Columbia vs. Father McGivney
@ Freeburg - Freeburg vs. Highland, Althoff vs. Mascoutah
Belleville East vs. Breese Mater Dei
Waterloo vs. Waterloo Gibault
-0-