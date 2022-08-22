soccer4.jpg

Prep soccer - Norman Lewis Soccer Invitational 

-0-

The Roxana soccer tournament kicks off this week with pool play Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.  The finals are set for Saturday.  Pool play begins today (MON) at 5 pm with the host Shells taking on Maryville Christian.  Game two tonight at 7 pm features EAWR against Lebanon. 

Pool play - TUE

5 pm - EAWR vs. Alton J-V

7 pm - Roxana vs. Valmeyer

-0-

There's pool play again on Thursday night.  The finals are set for Saturday at Roxana HS. 

SAT >

3 pm - 5th place game

5 pm - 3rd place game

7 pm - Championship game

-0-

More prep soccer today (MON):

Civic Memorial vs. Mattoon

Marquette vs. O'Fallon

Carlinville vs. Metro East Lutheran

@ Columbia - Edwardsville vs. Springfield, Columbia vs. Father McGivney

@ Freeburg - Freeburg vs. Highland, Althoff vs. Mascoutah

Belleville East vs. Breese Mater Dei

Waterloo vs. Waterloo Gibault

-0-