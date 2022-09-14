Prep sports report
-0-
The EAWR Oilers have new head coaches for boys basketball and girls softball for the 2022-23 school year. Two assistant coaches have moved up to the head coaching ranks. Kevin Gockel has been named the new head for Oilers boys basketball and Mike Beachum is the new head coach for Oilers softball.
-0-
Tuesday's girls volleyball >
Edwardsville 2, Alton 0
* Alton Redbird leaders: Berlynn Clayton - 8 kills, Alyssa Wisniewski - 4 pts & 6 kills
EAWR 2, Dupo 0
Marquette 2, Christ Our Rock 0
* Marquette Explorer leaders: Ryan O'Leary - 14 pts, Shay O'Leary 13 pts, Abby Taylor - 16 assists, Kylie Murray - 6 kills, Livy Kratschmer - 6 kills
Highland 2, Civic Memorial 1
Waterloo 2, Jerseyville 0
Mascoutah 2, Triad 0
Belleville West 2, Collinsville 0
-0-
Tuesday's boys soccer >
Collinsville 2, Alton 0
Edwardsville 2, O'Fallon 1
Belleville East 2, Belleville West 1
Metro East 7, EAWR 1
Lebanon 3, Roxana 0
Civic Memorial 6, Jerseyville 0
Triad 3, Waterloo 2
-0-
Tuesday's girls tennis >
Alton 9, Marquette 0
Granite City 6, Roxana 0
-0-