Prep baseball & softball

The Class 3A/4A baseball and softball state tournaments will be held this coming weekend.  The Super-Sectionals are scheduled for today (MON) to begin the week of prep playoff action. 

BASEBALL 

Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional - MON  

Edwardsville Tigers vs. Plainfield North  

Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional - MON

Triad Knights vs. Chatham Glenwood

SOFTBALL

Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional - TUE 

** Edwardsville Tigers vs. West Aurora - Postponed MON, moved to TUE 

Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional - MON

Highland Bulldogs vs. Mahomet-Seymour

The Class 2A state tournaments were held over the weekend. 

* In Class 2A baseball - Columbia finished 3rd at state - beating Maroa-Forsyth, 4-1 in the third place game.  Joliet Catholic won the 2A state baseball championship. 

* In Class 2A softball - Freeburg finished 2nd at state - losing to Taylor Ridge-Rockridge, 5-4 in 11 innings in the state title game. 

* In Class 2A girls soccer - Triad won the state championship for the 2nd year in a row - beating Lisle Benet Academy, 1-0 in the state title game. 

Triad (25-1) has won 3 state championships in the last 6 years in girls soccer - 2017, 2021, & 2022.  The Knights finished 3rd at state in 2019. 

