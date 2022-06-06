Prep baseball & softball
The Class 3A/4A baseball and softball state tournaments will be held this coming weekend. The Super-Sectionals are scheduled for today (MON) to begin the week of prep playoff action.
BASEBALL
Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional - MON
Edwardsville Tigers vs. Plainfield North
Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional - MON
Triad Knights vs. Chatham Glenwood
SOFTBALL
Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional - TUE
** Edwardsville Tigers vs. West Aurora - Postponed MON, moved to TUE
Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional - MON
Highland Bulldogs vs. Mahomet-Seymour
The Class 2A state tournaments were held over the weekend.
* In Class 2A baseball - Columbia finished 3rd at state - beating Maroa-Forsyth, 4-1 in the third place game. Joliet Catholic won the 2A state baseball championship.
* In Class 2A softball - Freeburg finished 2nd at state - losing to Taylor Ridge-Rockridge, 5-4 in 11 innings in the state title game.
* In Class 2A girls soccer - Triad won the state championship for the 2nd year in a row - beating Lisle Benet Academy, 1-0 in the state title game.
Triad (25-1) has won 3 state championships in the last 6 years in girls soccer - 2017, 2021, & 2022. The Knights finished 3rd at state in 2019.
