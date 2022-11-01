Playoff volleyball & soccer
-0-
The prep volleyball sectional championships matches get underway tonight at 6 pm at locations all across the state. The sectional semifinals were held Monday night.
> Class 1A North Greene Sectional >
Springfield Lutheran vs. Mendon Unity - tonight
Springfield Lutheran 2, Calhoun 0
Mendon Unity 2, Lincolnwood 0
> Class 2A Breese Mater Dei Sectional >
Breese Mater Dei (29-8) vs. Breese Central (28-7) - tonight
B.Mater Dei 2, Shelbyville 0
Breese Central 2, Newton 0
> Class 2A Benton Sectional >
Freeburg (31-7) vs. Fairfield - tonight
Fairfield 2, Nashville 0
Freeburg 2, Mt. Carmel 1
> Class 3A Centralia Sectional >
Mascoutah (32-5) vs. Taylorville - tonight
Mascoutah 2, Herrin 0
Taylorville 2, Marion 0
> Class 4A Normal Sectional >
O'Fallon (31-6) vs. Moline - tonight
O'Fallon 2, Edwardsville 1
-0-
Tuesday's boys soccer --
*Class 2A Rochester Super-Sectional
Chatham 2, Triad 1 (Triad Knights: 20-4)
*Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional
Romeoville 4, Edwardsville 1 (Edwardsville Tigers: 17-6-2)
-0-