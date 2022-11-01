volleyball14.jpg

Playoff volleyball & soccer 

-0-

The prep volleyball sectional championships matches get underway tonight at 6 pm at locations all across the state.  The sectional semifinals were held Monday night.   

> Class 1A North Greene Sectional >

Springfield Lutheran vs. Mendon Unity - tonight

Springfield Lutheran 2, Calhoun 0

Mendon Unity 2, Lincolnwood 0

> Class 2A Breese Mater Dei Sectional >

Breese Mater Dei (29-8) vs. Breese Central (28-7) - tonight

B.Mater Dei 2, Shelbyville 0

Breese Central 2, Newton 0

> Class 2A Benton Sectional >

Freeburg (31-7) vs. Fairfield - tonight

Fairfield 2, Nashville 0

Freeburg 2, Mt. Carmel 1

> Class 3A Centralia Sectional >

Mascoutah (32-5) vs. Taylorville - tonight

Mascoutah 2, Herrin 0

Taylorville 2, Marion 0

> Class 4A Normal Sectional >

O'Fallon (31-6) vs. Moline - tonight

O'Fallon 2, Edwardsville 1

-0-

Tuesday's boys soccer --

*Class 2A Rochester Super-Sectional

Chatham 2, Triad 1 (Triad Knights: 20-4)

*Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional

Romeoville 4, Edwardsville 1 (Edwardsville Tigers: 17-6-2)

-0-