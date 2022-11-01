Playoff volleyball & soccer
-0-
The prep volleyball sectionals got underway Monday night in all four classes around the state. The sectional championship matches will be held Wednesday (11/2) night.
> Class 1A North Greene Sectional >
Springfield Lutheran 2, Calhoun 0
Mendon Unity 2, Lincolnwood 0
> Class 2A Breese Mater Dei Sectional >
B.Mater Dei 2, Shelbyville 0
Breese Central 2, Newton 0
> Class 2A Benton Sectional >
Fairfield 2, Nashville 0
Freeburg 2, Mt. Carmel 1
> Class 3A Centralia Sectional >
Mascoutah 2, Herrin 0
Taylorville 2, Marion 0
> Class 4A Normal Sectional >
O'Fallon 2, Edwardsville 1
-0-
Tuesday's boys soccer --
*Class 2A Rochester Super-Sectional
Triad (20-3) vs. Chatham
*Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional
Edwardsville (17-5-2) vs. Romeoville
-0-