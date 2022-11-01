volleyball14.jpg

Playoff volleyball & soccer 

-0-

The prep volleyball sectionals got underway Monday night in all  four classes around the state.  The sectional championship matches will be held Wednesday (11/2) night.

> Class 1A North Greene Sectional >

Springfield Lutheran 2, Calhoun 0

Mendon Unity 2, Lincolnwood 0

> Class 2A Breese Mater Dei Sectional >

B.Mater Dei 2, Shelbyville 0

Breese Central 2, Newton 0

> Class 2A Benton Sectional >

Fairfield 2, Nashville 0

Freeburg 2, Mt. Carmel 1

> Class 3A Centralia Sectional >

Mascoutah 2, Herrin 0

Taylorville 2, Marion 0

> Class 4A Normal Sectional >

O'Fallon 2, Edwardsville 1

-0-

Tuesday's boys soccer --

*Class 2A Rochester Super-Sectional

Triad (20-3) vs. Chatham

*Class 3A Bloomington Super-Sectional

Edwardsville (17-5-2) vs. Romeoville

-0-