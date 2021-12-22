basketball20.jpg

Boys & girls prep basketball

TUE > girls hoops

Civic Memorial 50, Highland 35

CM Eagles (13-0) - Kelbie Zupan - 15

Mascoutah 49, Triad 39

Alton 45, Quincy 33

Alton Redbirds (9-2)

Salem 49, EAWR 15

Greenfield 53, Roxana 24

Greenfield (8-1) - Alexis Pohlman - 20

Roxana (2-8), Kinsley Mouser - 8, Abby Gehrs - 7

TUE > boys hoops

O'Fallon 66, Alton 40 (Alton: 0-10)

Belleville East 61, Marquette 33

Columbia 79, Roxana 33

Salem 64, EAWR 27

Mascoutah 64, Triad 39

Highland 54, Civic Memorial 51 - OT - (CM: 0-9)

WED > girls hoops

Freeburg 61, EAWR 23

WED > boys hoops

Mt. Olive 50, Southwestern 49 (OT)

MON > girls hoops

Marquette 50, Collinsville 36

Marquette (8-5) - Alyssa Powell - 19, Chloe White - 14

Marquette coach Lee Green:

green2.mp3

Explorers senior Chloe White:

white1.mp3

Columbia 55, Roxana 30

Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 33

North Mac 41, Southwestern 31

Carrollton 51, Metro East 8

Granite City 46, Belleville West 41

Gillespie 51, Bunker Hill 18

Freeburg 47, Breese Central 41

Hillsboro 62, Auburn 49

Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24

Okawville 53, Wesclin 24

MON > boys hoops

Father McGivney 60, EAWR 54

Calhoun 43, Bunker Hill 37

