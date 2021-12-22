Boys & girls prep basketball
-0-
TUE > girls hoops
Civic Memorial 50, Highland 35
CM Eagles (13-0) - Kelbie Zupan - 15
Mascoutah 49, Triad 39
-0-
Alton 45, Quincy 33
Alton Redbirds (9-2)
-0-
Salem 49, EAWR 15
Greenfield 53, Roxana 24
Greenfield (8-1) - Alexis Pohlman - 20
Roxana (2-8), Kinsley Mouser - 8, Abby Gehrs - 7
-0-
TUE > boys hoops
O'Fallon 66, Alton 40 (Alton: 0-10)
Belleville East 61, Marquette 33
Columbia 79, Roxana 33
Salem 64, EAWR 27
Mascoutah 64, Triad 39
Highland 54, Civic Memorial 51 - OT - (CM: 0-9)
-0-
WED > girls hoops
Freeburg 61, EAWR 23
WED > boys hoops
Mt. Olive 50, Southwestern 49 (OT)
-0-
MON > girls hoops
Marquette 50, Collinsville 36
Marquette (8-5) - Alyssa Powell - 19, Chloe White - 14
Marquette coach Lee Green:
Explorers senior Chloe White:
-0-
Columbia 55, Roxana 30
Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 33
North Mac 41, Southwestern 31
Carrollton 51, Metro East 8
Granite City 46, Belleville West 41
Gillespie 51, Bunker Hill 18
Freeburg 47, Breese Central 41
Hillsboro 62, Auburn 49
Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24
Okawville 53, Wesclin 24
-0-
MON > boys hoops
Father McGivney 60, EAWR 54
Calhoun 43, Bunker Hill 37
-0-