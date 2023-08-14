Prep golf
There's high school boys golf today in Wood River. It's the annual Hickory Stick Golf Tournament at Belk Park Golf Course today (MON) teeing off at 8:30 am. Nineteen teams are scheduled to compete in the tourney today including RiverBend area teams like EAWR and Roxana - along with Marquette, Civic Memorial, Jerseyville & Southwestern. The tournament also includes area schools - Father McGivney, Metro East, Staunton, Hillsboro, Triad & Mascoutah.
In girls golf today -
Marquette Explorers vs. Civic Memorial Eagles @ Cloverleaf GC
Other prep golf this week includes:
TUE - Madison County girls golf tourney - @ Legacy GC, Granite City
THU - Madison County boys golf tourney - @ Belk Park GC, Wood River
