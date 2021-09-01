The Southwestern Conference boys and girls golf tournaments teed off on Tuesday. It was round one of the conference tourneys. Round two will be held later in September (Sept. 21). The first round of the boys SWC tourney was held at Belk Park Golf Course with the O'Fallon Panthers leading the way. The Panthers Caden Cannon led all golfers with a 6-under par 66.
1) O'Fallon - 299
2) Edwardsville - 306
Alton High was 4th on the day out of 6 teams. The Redbirds top scorers of the day: Sam Ottwell (76) & Charlie Coy (83).
-0-
The first round of the SWC girls golf tourney was held Tuesday at Far Oaks Golf Course in St. Clair County. The O'Fallon Panthers and Edwardsville Tigers were the top two teams there as well. The Tigers Nicole Johnson lead the way with a blistering 6-under par 66.
1) O'Fallon - 296
2) Edwardsville - 310
Alton was 5th on the day out of 6 teams. The Lady Redbirds leading golfers on the day: Olivia Boyd (83), Josie Giertz (94), Addison Kenney (94).
-0-
Elsewhere in girls prep golf Tuesday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course - Marquette shot past Jerseyville, Civic Memorial, Roxana and Hillsboro.
1) Marquette - 160
2) Jersey - 201
3) C.M. - 223
Individual scores included:
Marquette - Gracie Piar - 3-under par 33, Ava Bartosiak - 40, Audrey Cain - 43, Lilly Montague - 44, Clancy Maag - 44.
Jersey - Bria Tuttle - 44, Madi Darr - 48
C.M. - Payton Whaley - 54, Peyton Mormino - 55
Roxana - Ava Strohmeier - 55, Sydney Watts - 56
-0-