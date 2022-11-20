At Alton Lady Redbird Tip-Off Tourney
Springfield Southeast 23, Mater Dei 56
Springfield Southeast 49, Jerseyville 53
Mater Dei 49 at Alton 62
At Columbia Tip Off Classic
Triad-28, Belleville East 35
Greenville 37, Alton Marquette 49 consolation title
Father McGivney 49, Columbia 32 Third Place
Althoff 36, Waterloo 51 Championship
At Taylorville Holiday Tournament
Hillsboro 41, Rochester 58
Mount Zion 62, Civic Memorial 72
Civic Memorial 41 Taylorville 50
At O’Fallon
Decatur MacArthur 35, O'Fallon 64
Chicago Whitney Young 61, Edwardsville 30
Chicago Whitney Young 43, O'Fallon 44
At Dupo Tourney
Roxana 40, Metro-East Lutheran 24 (Third Place)
East Alton - Wood River 35, Gibault 44 (Championship)
At Pana
Gillespie 24, Mattoon 64
Lincoln 78, Gillespie 16
Highland 47, Carterville 29 at Centralia