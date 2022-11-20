basketball6.jpg

At Alton Lady Redbird Tip-Off Tourney

Springfield Southeast 23, Mater Dei 56

Springfield Southeast 49, Jerseyville 53

Mater Dei 49 at Alton 62

At Columbia Tip Off Classic

Triad-28, Belleville East 35

Greenville 37, Alton Marquette 49 consolation title

Father McGivney 49, Columbia 32 Third Place

Althoff 36, Waterloo 51 Championship

At Taylorville Holiday Tournament

Hillsboro 41, Rochester 58

Mount Zion 62, Civic Memorial 72

Civic Memorial 41 Taylorville 50

At O’Fallon

Decatur MacArthur 35, O'Fallon 64

Chicago Whitney Young 61, Edwardsville 30

Chicago Whitney Young 43, O'Fallon 44

At Dupo Tourney

Roxana 40, Metro-East Lutheran 24 (Third Place)

East Alton - Wood River 35, Gibault 44 (Championship)

At Pana

Gillespie 24, Mattoon 64

Lincoln 78, Gillespie 16

 

Highland 47, Carterville 29 at Centralia