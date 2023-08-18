2023 Prep football
The first night of prep football for the upcoming 2023 season is coming up on Friday, August 25th. The week 1 schedule includes:
- Civic Memorial Eagles @ Marquette Explorers
- Jersey Panthers @ Roxana Shells
- Southwestern @ Gillespie
- Alton @ Cahokia
- EAWR @ Gateway Tech, STL (MO) - SAT
Area football coaches interviews from August practices:
> Marquette football coach Eric Dickerson >
> EAWR Oilers football coach Garry Herron starts with a look back at the 2022 season with the Oilers going 6-4:
> Roxana football coach Wade DeVries begins with a look back at the 2022 season with the Shells going 7-4:
Other prep football games coming up in week 1:
Carlinville @ Litchfield
Greenville @ Staunton
North Mac @ Hillsboro
Vandalia @ Pana
Breese Central @ Highland
Carrollton @ Beardstown
Breese Mater Dei @ Columbia
Collinsville @ Belleville East
Granite City @ O'Fallon
Jackson (MO) @ Edwardsville
Mascoutah @ Belleville West
Mt. Vernon @ Waterloo
Mattoon @ Triad
