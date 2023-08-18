football9.jpg

2023 Prep football

-0-

The first night of prep football for the upcoming 2023 season is coming up on Friday, August 25th.  The week 1 schedule includes:

- Civic Memorial Eagles @ Marquette Explorers

- Jersey Panthers @ Roxana Shells

- Southwestern @ Gillespie

- Alton @ Cahokia

- EAWR @ Gateway Tech, STL (MO) - SAT

-0-

Area football coaches interviews from August practices: 

> Marquette football coach Eric Dickerson >

dickerson1.mp3

_

> EAWR Oilers football coach Garry Herron starts with a look back at the 2022 season with the Oilers going 6-4:

herron1.mp3

_

> Roxana football coach Wade DeVries begins with a look back at the 2022 season with the Shells going 7-4:

devries1.mp3

_

_

-0-

Other prep football games coming up in week 1:

Carlinville @ Litchfield

Greenville @ Staunton

North Mac @ Hillsboro

Vandalia @ Pana

Breese Central @ Highland

Carrollton @ Beardstown

Breese Mater Dei @ Columbia

Collinsville @ Belleville East

Granite City @ O'Fallon

Jackson (MO) @ Edwardsville

Mascoutah @ Belleville West

Mt. Vernon @ Waterloo

Mattoon @ Triad

-0-