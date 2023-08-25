Prep football - week 1
FRIDAY (8/25)
CM Eagles @ Marquette Explorers
Jerseyville Panthers @ Roxana Shells
Mattoon @ Triad
Mt. Vernon @ Waterloo
Breese Central @ Highland
Jackson (MO) @ Edwardsville
Southwestern @ Gillespie
Vandalia @ Pana
Granite City @ O'Fallon
Jacksonville Routt @ Calhoun
Carrollton @ Beardstown
North Mac @ Hillsboro
Greenfield @ Brown County
Camp Point Central @ North Greene
SATURDAY (8/26)
Alton Redbirds @ Cahokia
EAWR Oilers @ Gateway Stem (STL)
Mascoutah @ Belleville West
Collinsville @ Belleville East
Breese Mater Dei @ Columbia
Greenville @ Staunton
Carlinville @ Litchfield
