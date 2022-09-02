football12.jpg

Prep football - week 2

EAWR Oilers @ Civic Memorial Eagles

Salem Wildcats @ Marquette Explorers

Roxana Shells @ Red Bud Musketeers 

Alton Redbirds @ Quincy Blue Devils

Marion Wildcats @ Jerseyville Panthers

South Central Conference (SCC):

North Mac @ Southwestern

Gillespie @ Greenville

Hillsboro @ Pana

Staunton @ Litchfield

Vandalia @ Carlinville

Breese Central @ Breese Mater Dei

Collinsville @ Triad

Freeburg @ Nashville

Granite City @ Carbondale

Highland @ Edwardsville

Mascoutah @ Mt. Vernon

Pekin @ Belleville East

Waterloo @ Columbia

Troy (MO) @ O'Fallon

Belleville West @ Fort Zumwalt West (MO)

Brown County @ North Greene

(THU) - Calhoun 17, Mendon Unity 16

