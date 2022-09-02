Prep football - week 2
EAWR Oilers @ Civic Memorial Eagles
Salem Wildcats @ Marquette Explorers
Roxana Shells @ Red Bud Musketeers
Alton Redbirds @ Quincy Blue Devils
Marion Wildcats @ Jerseyville Panthers
South Central Conference (SCC):
North Mac @ Southwestern
Gillespie @ Greenville
Hillsboro @ Pana
Staunton @ Litchfield
Vandalia @ Carlinville
Breese Central @ Breese Mater Dei
Collinsville @ Triad
Freeburg @ Nashville
Granite City @ Carbondale
Highland @ Edwardsville
Mascoutah @ Mt. Vernon
Pekin @ Belleville East
Waterloo @ Columbia
Troy (MO) @ O'Fallon
Belleville West @ Fort Zumwalt West (MO)
Brown County @ North Greene
(THU) - Calhoun 17, Mendon Unity 16
