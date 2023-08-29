Prep football - week 1 recap
The first weekend of the 2023 prep football season kicked off last week - the last weekend of August. The Shells, Eagles and Piasa Birds were among the winners in the RiverBend.
Roxana 27, Jerseyville 0
CM 42, Marquette 16
Southwestern 22, Gillespie 7
Cahokia 22, Alton 12
Gateway Stem (STL) 42, EAWR 0
The CM Eagles defeated the Marquette Explorers on a hot, opening night - (Friday night) at Public School Stadium.
>> CM head coach Rick Reinhart:
>> Marquette head coach Eric Dickerson:
Roxana Shells shutout Jerseyville, 27-0 on opening night.
>> Roxana head coach Wade DeVries:
Southwestern won at Gillespie Friday night to open South Central Conference play.
>> Southwestern head coach Pat Keith:
Other SCC winners in week one: Carlinville, Hillsboro, Pana & Greenville.
