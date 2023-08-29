football8.jpg

Prep football - week 1 recap

-0-

The first weekend of the 2023 prep football season kicked off last week - the last weekend of August.  The Shells, Eagles and Piasa Birds were among the winners in the RiverBend. 

Roxana 27, Jerseyville 0

CM 42, Marquette 16

Southwestern 22, Gillespie 7

Cahokia 22, Alton 12

Gateway Stem (STL) 42, EAWR 0

-0-

The CM Eagles defeated the Marquette Explorers on a hot, opening night - (Friday night) at Public School Stadium.

>> CM head coach Rick Reinhart:

reinhart2.mp3

>> Marquette head coach Eric Dickerson:

dickerson2.mp3

-0-

Roxana Shells shutout Jerseyville, 27-0 on opening night.  

>> Roxana head coach Wade DeVries:

devries2.mp3

-0-

Southwestern won at Gillespie Friday night to open South Central Conference play. 

>> Southwestern head coach Pat Keith:

keith2.mp3

Other SCC winners in week one: Carlinville, Hillsboro, Pana & Greenville. 

-0-