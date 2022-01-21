basketball7.jpg

Thursday's prep basketball

-0-

(GIRLS)

@ Highland tourney

CM Eagles 54, Alton Redbirds 38

CM (20-3) - Olivia Durbin - 20 pts

Alton (15-4) - Jarius Powers - 11 pts

SAT @ Highland --

Championship game: C.M. vs. Okawville (2:30)

3rd place game: Alton vs. O'Fallon (1:00)

5th place game: Breese Mater Dei vs. Teutopolis (11:30)

Consolation championship game: Collinsville vs. Nashville (10:00)

-0-

(GIRLS)

Litchfield 33, EAWR 19

Marquette 59, Roxana 25 (Marquette: 17-6)

Jerseyville 56, Jacksonville 21

-0-

(BOYS)

@ Okawville tourney

Carlyle 55, Roxana 36

Wesclin 53, Okawville 38

SAT @ Okawville -- Roxana vs. Okawville (3:00)

@ Belleville East tourney

Alton 69, SIUE Charter 17

SAT @ Belleville tourney -- Alton vs. Hazelwood Central (1:30)

@ Jerseyville tourney (FRI)

Granite City vs. Cahokia, Jersey vs. Edwardsville

@ Litchfield tourney - 5th place bracket

Taylorville 47, Civic Memorial 30 

Hillsboro 65, Greenville 59 (OT)

-0-

> Macoupin County boys tourney

Title game (FRI): Southwestern vs. North Mac (7:30)

3rd place game: Carlinville 51, Staunton 40

5th place game: Bunker Hill 47, Gillespie 40

> Macoupin County girls tourney

Title game (FRI): Staunton vs. Carlinville (6:00)

3rd place game: North Mac 41, Gillespie 22

5th place game: Southwestern 39, Bunker Hill 20

-0-