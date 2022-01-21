Thursday's prep basketball
-0-
(GIRLS)
@ Highland tourney
CM Eagles 54, Alton Redbirds 38
CM (20-3) - Olivia Durbin - 20 pts
Alton (15-4) - Jarius Powers - 11 pts
SAT @ Highland --
Championship game: C.M. vs. Okawville (2:30)
3rd place game: Alton vs. O'Fallon (1:00)
5th place game: Breese Mater Dei vs. Teutopolis (11:30)
Consolation championship game: Collinsville vs. Nashville (10:00)
-0-
(GIRLS)
Litchfield 33, EAWR 19
Marquette 59, Roxana 25 (Marquette: 17-6)
Jerseyville 56, Jacksonville 21
-0-
(BOYS)
@ Okawville tourney
Carlyle 55, Roxana 36
Wesclin 53, Okawville 38
SAT @ Okawville -- Roxana vs. Okawville (3:00)
@ Belleville East tourney
Alton 69, SIUE Charter 17
SAT @ Belleville tourney -- Alton vs. Hazelwood Central (1:30)
@ Jerseyville tourney (FRI)
Granite City vs. Cahokia, Jersey vs. Edwardsville
@ Litchfield tourney - 5th place bracket
Taylorville 47, Civic Memorial 30
Hillsboro 65, Greenville 59 (OT)
-0-
> Macoupin County boys tourney
Title game (FRI): Southwestern vs. North Mac (7:30)
3rd place game: Carlinville 51, Staunton 40
5th place game: Bunker Hill 47, Gillespie 40
> Macoupin County girls tourney
Title game (FRI): Staunton vs. Carlinville (6:00)
3rd place game: North Mac 41, Gillespie 22
5th place game: Southwestern 39, Bunker Hill 20
-0-