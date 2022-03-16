baseball14.jpg

Tuesday's prep baseball

-0-

*Greenfield 9, Roxana 8

Roxana led 8-1 in the 4th inning but Tigers rallied for the victory.  Greenfield with a 3-run 5th, 5-run 6th at Roxana Park. 

> Roxana baseball coach Jerry Wheaton:

wheat1.mp3

-0-

Marquette 10, Maryville Christian 0

Greenville 10, EAWR 1

Nokomis 10, Metro East 0

O'Fallon 9, Althoff 1

Carrollton 7, West Central 4

-0-

Wednesday's baseball

6:00 pm - Alton Redbirds vs. Marquette Explorers - @ Gordon Moore Park

North Greene @ EAWR

Southwestern @ North Mac

-0-

roxanabb1.jpg

Roxana Shells baseball team holds its post-game meeting after losing the Greenfield. 