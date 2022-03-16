Tuesday's prep baseball
*Greenfield 9, Roxana 8
Roxana led 8-1 in the 4th inning but Tigers rallied for the victory. Greenfield with a 3-run 5th, 5-run 6th at Roxana Park.
> Roxana baseball coach Jerry Wheaton:
Marquette 10, Maryville Christian 0
Greenville 10, EAWR 1
Nokomis 10, Metro East 0
O'Fallon 9, Althoff 1
Carrollton 7, West Central 4
Wednesday's baseball
6:00 pm - Alton Redbirds vs. Marquette Explorers - @ Gordon Moore Park
North Greene @ EAWR
Southwestern @ North Mac
Roxana Shells baseball team holds its post-game meeting after losing the Greenfield.