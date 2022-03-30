baseball10.jpg

Prep baseball - TUE

-0-

The Civic Memorial Eagles got by the Southwestern Piasa Birds, 2-1 in Riverbend baseball Tuesday at the Bethalto Sports Complex.  The pitcher's duel featured dominating outings from the starters - Colin LeMarr for Southwestern and Peyton Keller for Civic Memorial.

Keller (CM) - 6-IP, 1-R, 2-BB, 8-K

LeMarr (SW) - 5-IP, 1-R, 1-BB, 8-K

> Keller also had the game-winning hit - an RBI-single in the bottom of the 6th inning breaking a 1-1 tie. 

CM (2-5), SW (3-3)

Eagles baseball coach Nick Smith:

smith1.mp3

Piasa Birds baseball coach Brian Hanslow:

hanslow1.mp3

CM winning pitcher Peyton Keller:

keller1.mp3

-0-

Other baseball scores (TUE):

Freeburg 10, Roxana 0

Columbia 14, EAWR 2

Marquette 14, Metro East 4

Carlinville 5, Jerseyville 3

Edwardsville 11, Lincoln-Way East 1

Belleville East 9, Wauconda 1

Staunton 13, Auburn 5

Father McGivney 12, Vandalia 0

Gibault 6, Waterloo 0

Breese Central 14, Salem 4

Althoff 8, Mt. Vernon 1

Teutopolis 10, B.Mater Dei 7

-0-