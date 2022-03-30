Prep baseball - TUE
-0-
The Civic Memorial Eagles got by the Southwestern Piasa Birds, 2-1 in Riverbend baseball Tuesday at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The pitcher's duel featured dominating outings from the starters - Colin LeMarr for Southwestern and Peyton Keller for Civic Memorial.
Keller (CM) - 6-IP, 1-R, 2-BB, 8-K
LeMarr (SW) - 5-IP, 1-R, 1-BB, 8-K
> Keller also had the game-winning hit - an RBI-single in the bottom of the 6th inning breaking a 1-1 tie.
CM (2-5), SW (3-3)
Eagles baseball coach Nick Smith:
Piasa Birds baseball coach Brian Hanslow:
CM winning pitcher Peyton Keller:
-0-
Other baseball scores (TUE):
Freeburg 10, Roxana 0
Columbia 14, EAWR 2
Marquette 14, Metro East 4
Carlinville 5, Jerseyville 3
Edwardsville 11, Lincoln-Way East 1
Belleville East 9, Wauconda 1
Staunton 13, Auburn 5
Father McGivney 12, Vandalia 0
Gibault 6, Waterloo 0
Breese Central 14, Salem 4
Althoff 8, Mt. Vernon 1
Teutopolis 10, B.Mater Dei 7
-0-