-0-
Alton Post 126 finished in 3rd place at the Trenton Gator Classic Tournament over the weekend. Alton won the third place game Sunday, 2-1 over Carlyle. Scott Vickery threw a complete game 1-hitter for the win. He struck 13 batters on the day. The Alton senior legion squad now stands at 8-and-6 on the season. Post 126 broke the scoreless tie in the 5th inning - scoring the game's first run on a wild pitch. Logan Bogard's RBI-single in the 6th inning made it 2-0. Carlyle's only run came in the 7th inning.
In the tournament's championship game Sunday - Aviston Express blanked Trenton, 4-0.
-0-
SATURDAY at the Trenton Tourney semifinals
Aviston Express 12, Alton 1
Trenton 12, Carlyle 4
-0-