Alton Post 126 team wins 3rd place game at the Gator Classic Tournament in Trenton on Sunday. 

Alton Post 126 finished in 3rd place at the Trenton Gator Classic Tournament over the weekend.  Alton won the third place game Sunday, 2-1 over Carlyle.  Scott Vickery threw a complete game 1-hitter for the win.  He struck 13 batters on the day.  The Alton senior legion squad now stands at 8-and-6 on the season.  Post 126 broke the scoreless tie in the 5th inning - scoring the game's first run on a wild pitch.  Logan Bogard's RBI-single in the 6th inning made it 2-0.  Carlyle's only run came in the 7th inning. 

In the tournament's championship game Sunday - Aviston Express blanked Trenton, 4-0. 

SATURDAY at the Trenton Tourney semifinals

Aviston Express 12, Alton 1 

Trenton 12, Carlyle 4

