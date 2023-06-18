Alton Post 126 fell to Aviston Express 12-1 in five innings Saturday at the Trenton American Legion Gator Classic Tournament. Aviston will advance to the championship game and play Trenton at noon today. Trenton beat Carlyle 12-4 yesterday. That means Alton and Carlyle will battle for third place today.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pritzker signs bill prohibiting stops for objects hanging from rearview mirror
- Alton man jailed on terrorism charge
- Attorney: Pension consolidation law violates constitution
- Pritzker says he will veto transmission line bill
- Power knocked out, two injured in Wood River crash
- Free air conditioners in Madison County
- Illegal dumping in Alton is being addressed
- Former mayor of Belleville dies
- Legislators warn of progressive income tax
- Celebrating the start of new I-270 Chain of Rocks Bridge