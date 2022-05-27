softball3.jpg

Prep playoff update

-0-

SOFTBALL

Class 3A Triad Regional

Jerseyville 4, Civic Memorial 3

Jersey (17-13), CM Eagles (13-12)

Jersey softball coach Chelsey Crnokrak:

chelsey4.mp3

Civic Memorial softball coach Luke Angelo:

angelo4.mp3

-0-

Class 3A Triad Regional title game - Triad vs. Jersey

Class 3A Highland Regional title game - Highland vs. Waterloo

Class 4A Edwardsville Regional title game - Edwardsville vs. Collinsville

Class 2A Gillespie Sectional title game - Gillespie vs. Freeburg

Class 1A Marissa Sectional title game - Calhoun vs. Marissa

-0-

BASEBALL

Class 4A Alton Regional title game - Edwardsville vs. Quincy

Class 4A O'Fallon Regional title game - Belleville East vs. Belleville West

Class 3A Triad Regional title game - Triad vs. Waterloo

Class 3A Highland Regional title game - Mascoutah vs. Highland

Class 2A Teutopolis Sectional title game - Columbia vs. Breese Mater Dei

Class 1A Greenville Sectional title game - Carrollton vs. Christ Our Rock (Centralia)

-0-