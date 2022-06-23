Prospect League Logo.png

Prospect League baseball

-0-

The Alton River Dragons lost at home last (WED) night, 13-6 to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in Prospect League baseball.  Illinois Valley from Peru (IL) now have a 5-game winning streak.  They are 13-and-7 overall this season.  Meanwhile the River Dragons dropped to 12-and-8 with the loss at Gordon Moore Park. 

Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report: 

altonbb1.mp3

-0-

Next up for the River Dragons - a home game tonight against the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots.  They are currently the top two teams in the Prairie Land Division of the Prospect League.   

THU, 6:35 - O'Fallon (13-8) @ Alton (12-8)

FRI - Alton @ Quincy

SAT - Quincy @ Alton

-0-