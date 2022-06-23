Prospect League baseball
-0-
The Alton River Dragons lost at home last (WED) night, 13-6 to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in Prospect League baseball. Illinois Valley from Peru (IL) now have a 5-game winning streak. They are 13-and-7 overall this season. Meanwhile the River Dragons dropped to 12-and-8 with the loss at Gordon Moore Park.
Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report:
-0-
Next up for the River Dragons - a home game tonight against the O'Fallon (MO) Hoots. They are currently the top two teams in the Prairie Land Division of the Prospect League.
THU, 6:35 - O'Fallon (13-8) @ Alton (12-8)
FRI - Alton @ Quincy
SAT - Quincy @ Alton
-0-