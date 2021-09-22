The Southwestern Piasa Birds football team is off to a 4-and-0 start to the 2021 fall football season. The Birds defeated the Greenville Comets last week, 28-27 in Piasa. Week five this Friday night has Southwestern going to Pana for a first place showdown in the South Central Conference. The Pana Panthers are 4-and-0 in the SCC while the Piasa Birds sit at 3-and-0 in conference play.
* Southwestern football head coach Pat Keith:
SCC games - Friday night: Southwestern @ Pana, Litchfield @ Greenville, Staunton @ Carlinville, Gillespie @ Vandalia
> SCC standings >
1) Pana Panthers - 4-0
2) Southwestern - 3-0
3) Greenville - 3-1
4) Carlinville - 2-1
5) Vandalia - 2-1
6) Gillespie - 1-3
7) Staunton - 1-3
8) Litchfield - 0-3
9) Staunton - 0-4
-0-