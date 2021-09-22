piasabirds3.jpg

The Southwestern Piasa Birds football team is off to a 4-and-0 start to the 2021 fall football season.  The Birds defeated the Greenville Comets last week, 28-27 in Piasa.  Week five this Friday night has Southwestern going to Pana for a first place showdown in the South Central Conference.  The Pana Panthers are 4-and-0 in the SCC while the Piasa Birds sit at 3-and-0 in conference play. 

* Southwestern football head coach Pat Keith:

SCC games - Friday night: Southwestern @ Pana, Litchfield @ Greenville, Staunton @ Carlinville, Gillespie @ Vandalia

1) Pana Panthers - 4-0

2) Southwestern - 3-0

3) Greenville - 3-1

4) Carlinville - 2-1

5) Vandalia - 2-1

6) Gillespie - 1-3

7) Staunton - 1-3

8) Litchfield - 0-3

