The Marquette Catholic Explorers dropped to 0-2 on the season Friday night with a 48-7 home opener loss to Salem. The Wildcats scored 20 points in the 2nd quarter, after a scoreless 1st quarter. The Explorers touchdown came on a second-half pass from Anthony Peebles to Nate Hamberg.
PHOTOS: Salem 48, Marquette 7 at Alton Public School Stadium
- By Brad Choat - WBGZ Radio
