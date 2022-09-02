The Marquette Catholic Explorers dropped to 0-2 on the season Friday night with a 48-7 home opener loss to Salem. The Wildcats scored 20 points in the 2nd quarter, after a scoreless 1st quarter. The Explorers touchdown came on a second-half pass from Anthony Peebles to Nate Hamberg. 

Marquette Salem 1
Marquette Salem 2
Marquette Salem 3
Marquette Salem 4
Marquette Salem 5
Marquette Salem 6
Marquette Salem 7
Marquette Salem 8
Marquette Salem 9
Marquette Salem 10