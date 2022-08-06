IMG_6610.JPG

Marcus Heusohn of Waterloo, IL 
Brady Salzman

River Dragons pitcher Brady Salzman of Brighton IL
River Dragons
Mike Hampton

River Dragons player Mike Hampton (Alton/ Lewis and Clark) is on deck
River Dragons baseball
Handelsman & Chapman

Alton River Dragons manager Darrell Handelsman confers with bench coach Butch Chapman
IMG_6608 (2).JPG

River Dragons mound visit
River Dragons
IMG_6583 (2).JPG
Prospect League logo

Alton River Dragons play in the Prospect League
IMG_6587 (2).JPG
IMG_6598.JPG

River Dragons vs. Springfield
River Dragons Bench
River Dragons Baseball at Lloyd Hopkins
Brunaugh Construction Patio

River Dragons fans enjoy a game from the Brunaugh Construction Bullpen Patio on August 6, 2022.