PHOTOS: Marquette vs. Civic Memorial boys basketball
- By Brad Choat - WBGZ Radio
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Man facing felony DUI after Alton crash
- No school Friday for Bethalto district over masking
- First female police officer for South Roxana
- Vehicle stolen at West Alton gas station
- Call For Help fraud prosecuted in East St. Louis
- Bill seeks to raise marriage age to 18 in Illinois
- Temporary visa program to provide Illinois farms with workers from El Salvador
- Stacy Purcell
- Charges filed in Wood River shooting
- ISP releases more info on Greenville shooting death, police chase