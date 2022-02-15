Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 34F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.