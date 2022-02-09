EAWR4.JPG

East Alton Wood River's Emily Johnson drives for one of her baskets on February 9, 2022 at Father McGivney High School.
Lily Tretter of the EAWR Oilers at the free throw line at Father McGivney High on February 9, 2022
East Alton-Wood River girls basketball coach Lyndsey Perez walks the sideline at Father McGivney HS on February 9, 2022. 
Kaidence Reef passes to Milla Legette in first-half action against Father McGivney HS on February 9, 2022
The EAWR Oilers' Milla Legette positions for a rebound on February 9, 2022 at Father McGivney High.
Father McGivney's Charlize Luehmann scores 1 of her 9 points against EAWR on February 9, 2022.
Father McGivney's "Celtic Crew" student section watches the action against EAWR on February 9, 2022.