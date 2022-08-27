AHS2.jpg

Senior running back Keith Gilchrese leads the Rebirds onto the field to open the 2022 season
Keith Gilchrese weaves through Cahokia tacklers and takes the opening kickoff down to the 10 yard line
Alton QB Graham McAfoos hands off to Keith Gilchrese, who would get injured late in the first half and not return to the field
Alton QB Graham McAfoos is sacked by a trio of Cahokia players
Graham McAfoos was under pressure most of the night and was sacked or herried on most pass attempts
Alton's Travis Billups (3) has the ball tipped away at the last minute
Linebacker Antoine Phillips (22) looks on as Dalton Baumgartner (44) tackles Peter Baxton
AHS9.jpg

Redbirds lineman Brandon Hayes brings down RB Markell Staples
DB William Harris tries to corral Cahokia receiver Nicholas Deloach Jr.
Travis Billups (3) hangs on while help comes from two Alton teammates
The Alton HS Marching 100 takes the field
Alton High cherleaders entertain crowd after Redbirds touchdown
Alton football fans celebrate a touchdown