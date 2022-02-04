Alton 5.JPG

Hassani Elliott scores a basket for Alton against Granite City on February 4, 2022.
Alton's Noah Hardin plays defense against Granite City on February 4, 2022.
Alton boys basketball head coach Eric McCrary 
Alton High boys basketball cheerleaders perform at Granite City on February 4, 2022.
Alton's Byron Stampley Jr. scores one of his team-high 21 points against Granite City omn February 4, 2022.
Hassani Elliott looks to pass to Blake Hall on February 4, 2022.
Blake Hall drives to the basket for Alton against Granite City on February 4, 2022.
Granite City High boys basketball coach Gerard Moore instructs his squad during a timeout on February 4, 2022.