Lady Redbirds1.jpg
LadyRedbirds2.JPG

Kaylea Lacey attempts a free throw for Alton against O'Fallon
LadyRedbirds3.JPG

Alton head coach Deserea Howard gives her team instructions
LadyRedbirds4.JPG

Kiyoko Proctor launches a three point attempt
LadyRedbirds5.jpg

Alton vs O'Fallon girls basketball
LadyRedbirds6.JPG
LadyRedbirds7.JPG

Khaliyah Goree goes in for a layup
LadyRedbirds8.jpg