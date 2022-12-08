PHOTOS: Alton 40, O'Fallon 36 girls basketball at Alton High gym
- By Brad Choat - WBGZ Radio
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Contract employee dies at Wood River Refinery
- Social Security Administration announces 2023 COLA
- Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
- Drug charges against two at trailer park
- One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
- Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
- Opposition mounts to Godfrey roundabout plan
- Fentanyl deaths increasing in Illinois
- IDOT Godfrey roundabout meeting today
- No one injured in Alton house fire Sunday