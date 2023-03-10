bigten2.jpg

The Big 10 basketball tournament continues into the weekend without the Fighting Illini. Illinois lost to Penn State for the 3rd time this season, 79-76.  Terrance Shannon, Jr., lead the way for Illinois with 19 points, Coleman Hawkins had 17.

Illinois is now 20-12 and awaits the NCAA selection Sunday to see where they will play in the tournament next week.

-0-

1st round - WED:

Ohio State 65 - Wisconsin 57

Minnesota 78 - Nebraska 75

-0-

2nd round - THU:

(8) Michigan 50 - (9) Rutgers - 62

(5) Iowa 69 - Ohio State 73

(6) Maryland 70 - Minnesota 54

-0-

Quarterfinals - FRI:

11:00 am - (1) Purdue vs. Rutgers

1:45 pm - (4) Michigan State vs Ohio State

5:30 pm - (2) Northwestern vs. Penn State

8:15 pm - (3) Indiana vs. Maryland

-0-

Semifinals - SAT

Title game - SUN

-0-