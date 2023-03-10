The Big 10 basketball tournament continues into the weekend without the Fighting Illini. Illinois lost to Penn State for the 3rd time this season, 79-76. Terrance Shannon, Jr., lead the way for Illinois with 19 points, Coleman Hawkins had 17.
Illinois is now 20-12 and awaits the NCAA selection Sunday to see where they will play in the tournament next week.
1st round - WED:
Ohio State 65 - Wisconsin 57
Minnesota 78 - Nebraska 75
2nd round - THU:
(8) Michigan 50 - (9) Rutgers - 62
(5) Iowa 69 - Ohio State 73
(6) Maryland 70 - Minnesota 54
Quarterfinals - FRI:
11:00 am - (1) Purdue vs. Rutgers
1:45 pm - (4) Michigan State vs Ohio State
5:30 pm - (2) Northwestern vs. Penn State
8:15 pm - (3) Indiana vs. Maryland
Semifinals - SAT
Title game - SUN
