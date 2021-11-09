basketball10.jpg

The men's college basketball season tips off tonight all across the country.  More than 180 games are on the schedule.  The 11th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini open the season at home against Jackson State.  The Jackson State Tigers are from Mississippi. 

The Illini hoops pregame show begins at 6 pm on the Big-Z (107.1 FM, 1570 AM).  Tipoff time - 7 pm at State Farm Center in Champaign. 

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood on Jackson State:

Elsewhere on opening night in college hoops

SIU-Edwardsville @ Marquette

Central Arkansas @ SLU

Central Michigan @ Missouri

Eastern Illinois @ Northwestern

Western Illinois @ Nebraska

SIU-Carbondale @ Little Rock

Bradley @ South Dakota State

UNC-Wilmington @ Illinois State

Hoops doubleheader @ Madison Square Garden in New York

(TUE)

6:00 - #3 Kansas vs. Michigan State

8:30 - #10 Kentucky vs. #9 Duke

