The men's college basketball season tips off tonight all across the country. More than 180 games are on the schedule. The 11th ranked Illinois Fighting Illini open the season at home against Jackson State. The Jackson State Tigers are from Mississippi.
The Illini hoops pregame show begins at 6 pm on the Big-Z (107.1 FM, 1570 AM). Tipoff time - 7 pm at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood on Jackson State:
-0-
Elsewhere on opening night in college hoops
SIU-Edwardsville @ Marquette
Central Arkansas @ SLU
Central Michigan @ Missouri
Eastern Illinois @ Northwestern
Western Illinois @ Nebraska
SIU-Carbondale @ Little Rock
Bradley @ South Dakota State
UNC-Wilmington @ Illinois State
-0-
Hoops doubleheader @ Madison Square Garden in New York
(TUE)
6:00 - #3 Kansas vs. Michigan State
8:30 - #10 Kentucky vs. #9 Duke
-0-