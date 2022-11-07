basketball4.jpg

College basketball openers

-0-

It's opening night tonight (MON) for many teams around the country in men's college basketball.  The Illinois Fighting Illini tip off the 2022-23 season against Eastern Illinois.  The Fighting Illini and EIU Panthers meet at 8pm tonight at State Farm Center in Champaign.  The pregame show tips off at 7pm on the Big-Z -- 107.1 FM and 1570 AM. 

-0-

Monday night college basketball openers include:

Eastern Illinois @ (#23) Illinois

Murray State @ St. Louis U.

Southern Indiana @ Missouri

Harris Stowe @ SIUE

Western Illinois @ Illinois State

-0-

Top 5 teams in action:

UNC-Wilmington @ (1) North Carolina

North Florida @ (2) Gonzaga

Northern Colorado @ (3) Houston

Howard @ (4) Kentucky

Mississippi Valley State @ (5) Baylor

-0-