College basketball openers
It's opening night tonight (MON) for many teams around the country in men's college basketball. The Illinois Fighting Illini tip off the 2022-23 season against Eastern Illinois. The Fighting Illini and EIU Panthers meet at 8pm tonight at State Farm Center in Champaign. The pregame show tips off at 7pm on the Big-Z -- 107.1 FM and 1570 AM.
Monday night college basketball openers include:
Eastern Illinois @ (#23) Illinois
Murray State @ St. Louis U.
Southern Indiana @ Missouri
Harris Stowe @ SIUE
Western Illinois @ Illinois State
Top 5 teams in action:
UNC-Wilmington @ (1) North Carolina
North Florida @ (2) Gonzaga
Northern Colorado @ (3) Houston
Howard @ (4) Kentucky
Mississippi Valley State @ (5) Baylor
