What goes well with America's pastime? An ice-cold beer, maybe? Old Bakery Beer Company and the Alton River Dragons think so and have announced plans to bring a cold refreshing taste to Lloyd Hopkins Field during River Dragons games this summer.
"For the River Dragons Radler, we started with a light, refreshing wheat beer brewed using Illinois-grown organic raw wheat,” said Lauren Pattan, co-founder and business manager of Old Bakery Beer Company. “Then we added fresh lemon juice and zest to create a super citrusy, lightly sweet beer to sip all summer long.
"We are so excited to partner with the Alton River Dragons to create the perfect beer for enjoying while watching their games this summer," she said.
"I remember the first time I visited Old Bakery Beer Company when I was visiting Alton for the first time before moving here, and I knew right then I wanted a partnership with them for this reason right here," River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz said. "Being a baseball guy and loving to visit local breweries, I couldn't be more excited about this partnership."
River Dragons Radler will be available at Lloyd Hopkins field this summer and Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton. Plans are being made to distribute in both retail and local restaurants and bars.
The Alton River Dragons are a summer collegiate baseball team that plays in the Prospect League. The River Dragons will play their first season in 2021.