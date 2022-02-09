It’s the final week of the regular season in girls high school basketball, and Father McGivney Catholic coasted to a 60-28 Senior Night win over East-Alton Wood River, Wednesday night.
The Griffins (23-8) used a combination of physical inside & outside play to take the lead early and never looked back.
The Oilers (7-21) trailed 38-15 at halftime and 52-21 at the end of the third quarter.
EAWR head coach Lyndsey Perez spoke with The Big Z after the game.
The Oilers are getting ready for regional play on Saturday against Pittsfield.
Father McGivney head coach Jeff Oller tells The Big Z his team is having a great season.
Senior players for the Griffins include: Charlize Luehmann, Libby Telthorst, and Riley Zumwalt.