EAWR2.JPG

Father McGivney senior forward Charlize Luehmann reacts after a shot in the February 9, 2022 game against East Alton-Wood River

It’s the final week of the regular season in girls high school basketball, and Father McGivney Catholic coasted to a 60-28 Senior Night win over East-Alton Wood River, Wednesday night.

The Griffins (23-8) used a combination of physical inside & outside play to take the lead early and never looked back.

The Oilers (7-21) trailed 38-15 at halftime and 52-21 at the end of the third quarter.

EAWR head coach Lyndsey Perez spoke with The Big Z after the game.

Coach Perez.mp3

The Oilers are getting ready for regional play on Saturday against Pittsfield.

Father McGivney head coach Jeff Oller tells The Big Z his team is having a great season.

Oller.mp3

 Senior players for the Griffins include: Charlize Luehmann, Libby Telthorst, and Riley Zumwalt.

EAWR3.JPG

Father McGivney Catholic HS senior class girls basketball players and managers honored on Senior Night, February 9, 2022.