basketball19.jpg

Class 4A Bloomington Super Sectional

Mon., Feb. 27

O'Fallon 65, Bolingbrook 48

O'Fallon (32-4) vs. Arlington Heights Hersey in 4A state semi's on Friday (2:30)

 

Class 3A Taylorville Super Sectional

Mon., Feb. 27

Lincoln 61, Highland 39

Lincoln (35-0), Highland (26-8) 

Lincoln vs. Deerfield in 3A state semi's on Friday (11:45 am)

-

Class 2A Salem Super Sectional

Mon., Feb. 27

Breese Mater Dei 35, Paris 26

Mater Dei (25-7), Paris (30-5) 

Mater Dei vs. Quincy Notre Dame in the 2A state semi's on Thursday (4:15)

-

Class 1A  Mt. Sterling Super Sectional

Mon., Feb. 27

Okawville 58, Havana 45

Okawville (32-4) vs. Galena in the 1A state semi's on Thursday (10:00 am)

 

-0-

 

** The girls state tournament tips off later this week at Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal.  The Class 1A & 2A semifinals will be held Thursday while the 3A & 4A semi's will be played on Friday.  The state finals are set for Saturday in girls hoops.

 

 