Class 4A Bloomington Super Sectional
Mon., Feb. 27
O'Fallon 65, Bolingbrook 48
O'Fallon (32-4) vs. Arlington Heights Hersey in 4A state semi's on Friday (2:30)
Class 3A Taylorville Super Sectional
Mon., Feb. 27
Lincoln 61, Highland 39
Lincoln (35-0), Highland (26-8)
Lincoln vs. Deerfield in 3A state semi's on Friday (11:45 am)
Class 2A Salem Super Sectional
Mon., Feb. 27
Breese Mater Dei 35, Paris 26
Mater Dei (25-7), Paris (30-5)
Mater Dei vs. Quincy Notre Dame in the 2A state semi's on Thursday (4:15)
Class 1A Mt. Sterling Super Sectional
Mon., Feb. 27
Okawville 58, Havana 45
Okawville (32-4) vs. Galena in the 1A state semi's on Thursday (10:00 am)
** The girls state tournament tips off later this week at Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal. The Class 1A & 2A semifinals will be held Thursday while the 3A & 4A semi's will be played on Friday. The state finals are set for Saturday in girls hoops.