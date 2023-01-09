No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU will square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Monday night to decide this season's national championship. The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-41 win over No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal, and the Horned Frogs stunned No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal last weekend. Georgia is looking to become the first repeat national champions of the College Football Playoff era and the first since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12.
#1 Georgia (14-0) vs. #3 TCU (13-1) - 6:30 pm
