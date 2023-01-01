The College Football Playoffs have reached the championship matchup after two wild semifinal games Saturday. No. 1 Georgia came from two touchdowns behind and defeated No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 last night in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State had a chance to win, but missed a 50-yeard field goal with 8 seconds left in the game. Georgia Coach Kirby Smith.
In the earlier semifinal, No. 3 TCU, a touchdown underdog, upset No. 2 Michigan 51-45. That sets up a battle between Georgia and TCU for the National Championship on January 9. TCU is already an 8-point underdog, but that doesn’t sway the Hornfrogs coach Sonny Dykes.