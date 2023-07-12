93rd MLB All-Star Game
The National League edged the American League, 3-2 last night in Seattle in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game. The NL win snaps a 9-game losing streak - it's their first All-Star victory since 2012.
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz hit the game-winning 2-run home run in the 8th inning. He won the All-Star MVP award.
> Diaz HR - courtesy of MLB Network Radio:
Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz homered for the AL in a losing cause. The NL outhit the AL, 9-to-7.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado went 0-for-2 in the game. He popped out to 2nd base in the 2nd inning and grounded out to 3rd base in the 4th inning.
* American League still leads the all-time series - 47-to-44 with 2 ties in All-Star Games.
2024 All-Star Game - Arlington, TX (Texas Rangers)
2025 All-Star Game - TBA
2026 All-Star Game - Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies)
