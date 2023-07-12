mlb6.jpg

93rd MLB All-Star Game

The National League edged the American League, 3-2 last night in Seattle in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game.  The NL win snaps a 9-game losing streak - it's their first All-Star victory since 2012.  

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz hit the game-winning 2-run home run in the 8th inning.  He won the All-Star MVP award.  

> Diaz HR - courtesy of MLB Network Radio: 

Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz homered for the AL in a losing cause.  The NL outhit the AL, 9-to-7. 

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado went 0-for-2 in the game.  He popped out to 2nd base in the 2nd inning and grounded out to 3rd base in the 4th inning.

* American League still leads the all-time series - 47-to-44 with 2 ties in All-Star Games.

2024 All-Star Game - Arlington, TX (Texas Rangers)

2025 All-Star Game - TBA

2026 All-Star Game - Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia Phillies)

