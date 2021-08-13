football

The NFL pre-season is kicking off during the month of August with three weeks of exhibition games.  All 32 teams will be in action this weekend (THU - SUN).  

THU night - Aug 12

New England Patriots def. Washington Football Team, 22-13

Pittsburgh Steelers def. Philadelphia Eagles, 24-16

-0-

Tonight in the NFL preseason: (FRI) 

6:00 - Tennessee @ Atlanta

6:00 - Buffalo @ Detroit

9:00 - Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals

> There are 10 games on Saturday including Miami at Chicago, Houston at Green Bay, Kansas City @ San Francisco, NY Jets vs. NY Giants, LA Chargers vs. LA Rams.  One game will be played on Sunday - Carolina at Indianapolis.

