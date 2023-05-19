2023 NCBA World Series
-0-
The National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) Division 2 World Series opens today (FRI) at Gordon Moore Park. There's four first round games set for today with eight teams in action. The number one seed in the tournament is Ohio State. Today's schedule:
10:00 am - Air Force vs. New Hampshire
1:00 pm - Central Florida vs. Missouri S&T (Rolla)
4:00 pm - Temple vs. Grand Canyon
7:00 pm - Ohio State vs. UW-La Crosse (Wisconsin)
_
Alton River Dragons G.M. Dallas Martz and NCBA Division 2 Director of Baseball Operations Jimmy Henderson:
-0-
The NCBA Division 1 World Series will begin next Friday (May 26) also at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The seeds for next weekend's tourney:
#1 Utah State
#2 Penn State
#3 Cal Poly (California)
#4 Colorado
#5 Florida State
#6 LSU
#7 Virginia Tech
#8 UW - Whitewater (Wisconsin)
-0-