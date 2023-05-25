NCBA (National Club Baseball Association) - Division 1 World Series
The NCBA Division 1 World Series is coming to Gordon Moore Park this weekend. The Division 2 tournament was held at the park in Alton last weekend. Ohio State took home the Division 2 title.
The club baseball (Div. I) World Series opens on Friday. The seeds:
#1 - Utah State
#2 - Penn State
#3 - Cal Poly (California)
#4 - Colorado
#5 - Florida State
#6 - LSU
#7 - Virginia Tech
#8 - UW-Whitewater (Wisconsin)
Friday's first round (NCBA) games at Gordon Moore Park --
10:30 am - LSU vs. Cal Poly
2:45 pm - Penn State vs. Virginia Tech
7:00 pm - Utah State vs. UW-Whitewater
SAT, 10:30 am - Florida State vs. Colorado
