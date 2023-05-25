baseball17.jpg

NCBA (National Club Baseball Association) - Division 1 World Series

-0-

The NCBA Division 1 World Series is coming to Gordon Moore Park this weekend.  The Division 2 tournament was held at the park in Alton last weekend.  Ohio State took home the Division 2 title. 

The club baseball (Div. I) World Series opens on Friday.  The seeds:

#1 - Utah State

#2 - Penn State

#3 - Cal Poly (California)

#4 - Colorado

#5 - Florida State

#6 - LSU

#7 - Virginia Tech

#8 - UW-Whitewater (Wisconsin)

_

-0-

Friday's first round (NCBA) games at Gordon Moore Park -- 

10:30 am - LSU vs. Cal Poly

2:45 pm - Penn State vs. Virginia Tech

7:00 pm - Utah State vs. UW-Whitewater

SAT, 10:30 am - Florida State vs. Colorado

-0-