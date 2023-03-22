Nasello named head boys soccer coach
-0-
The Alton Redbirds have hired a new boys soccer coach for the 2023 fall season. It's a familiar name - Greg Nasello. He replaces Tyler Hamilton who stepped down after last season. Hamilton has been the head coach for the past 3 seasons.
Nasello coached Alton High boys soccer for 12 seasons from 1998 to 2010. He was also the Lady Redbirds head soccer coach from 1998 to 2013 (15 seasons). He compiled 107 wins for the boys program and 135 victories with the girls teams.
Nasello is currently an assistant coach for the Marquette Explorers boys and girls soccer squads.
-0-
Meanwhile - Tyler Hamilton has been named the Southwestern Piasa Birds head boys soccer coach for the fall ('23) season.
In other Piasa Birds coaching news -
Derek Dempsey is the new head coach for volleyball.
Holly Campbell is the new head cheerleading coach.
* Both Hamilton and Dempsey have previously coached those sports at Southwestern HS. Dempsey was the Piasa Birds volleyball coach for 5 seasons - back in 1997-to-2002.
-0-
Megan Hodge is the new head cheer coach at Alton HS.
-0-